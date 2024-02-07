English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu Bull Being Fed Live Rooster, Case Lodged Against YouTuber

A case has been lodged against YouTuber from Tamil Nadu's Salem district after he uploaded a video of his Jallikattu bull being fed a live rooster.

Ronit Singh
Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu Bull Being Fed Live Rooster, Case Lodged Against YouTuber
Tamil Nadu: Jallikattu Bull Being Fed Live Rooster, Case Lodged Against YouTuber | Image:X
Tamil Nadu: A case has been lodged against YouTuber from Tamil Nadu's Salem district after he uploaded a video of his Jallikattu bull being fed a live rooster. The video emerged from Chinnappampatti area was uploaded on social media in December 2023 by the accused, Ragu. 

The video shows three men holding a bull and making the animal chew the rooster. The incident was brought to the notice of police by Arun Prasanna, the founder of People for Cattle in India, a Chennai-based NGO.

Prasanna informed the Inspector of Tharamangalam Police on Tuesday that bulls are herbivores animals and feeding the animal live rooster could lead to unknown diseases.

"The immense fear and pain the rooster would have endured while being roughly handled, and forced between a bull's teeth while being slowly chewed to death alive is difficult to imagine," Prasanna said.

"Similarly, the confusion and distress the bull would have endured while being forced to chew on bones and feathers and to drink blood and swallow flesh -- something he is totally not biologically equipped to do -- is difficult to fathom," added Prasanna.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 11:18 IST

