Tamil Nadu Sinks Under Rs 10 Lakh Crore Loan; Finance Minister Warns of Severe Rs 78,324 Crore Deficit

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N. Marie Wilson released a critical white paper on the state’s financial health, launching a direct attack on the fiscal management of the previous DMK administration.

Wilson warned that mounting debt-servicing obligations have severely crippled the government's capacity for development spending.

Massive Outstanding Debt and Revenue Gaps

The newly formed Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) administration highlighted that the state’s outstanding direct debt from the central pool has climbed to a staggering Rs 10 lakh crore. Despite accessing this massive volume of credit, the state's budget remains with a structural revenue deficit of Rs 78,324 crore.

Wilson pointed out a severe imbalance in how the state brings in money versus how it spends it. The local revenue generated through critical streams like state excise and other internal collections accounts for a meager 5.45% of what is needed. Meanwhile, an incredibly disproportionate 22.8% of the state's total earnings is entirely consumed by interest payments on past borrowings.

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Structural Gridlock and Lagging Growth

The state's financial flexibility is further restricted by massive fixed institutional obligations. A staggering 64.4% of total revenues goes strictly toward fixed payments, which include government salaries, taxes, and pensions.

The Finance Minister emphasized that when more than 87% of all revenue receipts are swallowed up by committed employee costs and old debt interest before the state can allocate funds for capital creation, it becomes clear why Tamil Nadu is lagging in its current financial situation.

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