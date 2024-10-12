sb.scorecardresearch
Published 08:45 IST, October 12th 2024

Tamil Nadu Train Collision: 19 Passengers Injured; Relief, Restoration Work Underway

Restoration efforts are underway between the Ponneri and Kavarappettai railway stations after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express rear-ended a stationary goods train

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mysuru-Darbhanga Express Accident
Restoration efforts are underway between the Ponneri and Kavarappettai railway stations after the Mysuru-Darbhanga Express rear-ended a stationary goods train | Image: PTI
