Tarun Tejpal Case Timeline: From 2013 Assault Allegations to 2026 Conviction

The Bombay High Court has convicted former Tehelka editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal in the 2013 sexual assault case, overturning the Goa trial court’s acquittal delivered in 2021. The verdict marks a major turn in a case that has remained in the spotlight for nearly 13 years. The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence at 2.30 pm, while Tejpal has sought leniency. Here is a timeline of the key events in the case.

November 2013: Sexual assault allegations at ThinkFest in Goa

A woman journalist accused Tarun Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside a hotel lift during the ThinkFest event in Goa. She alleged that the incidents took place on November 7 and November 8, 2013.

2013: Tejpal steps down

Soon after the allegations became public, Tejpal resigned as the editor-in-chief of Tehelka.

2014: Rape case registered

Goa Police filed rape and other criminal charges against Tejpal, formally beginning the criminal case.

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2017: Trial begins

The case went to trial before a Goa sessions court. Over the next few years, both sides presented evidence, including witness statements, CCTV footage, emails and WhatsApp messages.

2021: Goa court acquits Tejpal

The sessions court acquitted Tejpal of all charges. The judge said the complainant’s conduct after the alleged assault did not match what the court believed a victim of sexual assault would normally show. It also relied on messages exchanged between the complainant and Tejpal, saying they did not suggest she appeared frightened or traumatised.

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2021 to 2026: Goa government challenges acquittal

The Goa government appealed the acquittal before the Bombay High Court, arguing that the trial court had wrongly judged the complainant based on assumptions about how a survivor should behave.

Appearing for the state, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta argued that the trial court had effectively put the complainant on trial. He said personal questions about her views on sex, alcohol, smoking and private conversations should not have influenced the verdict. The state also relied on an email sent by Tejpal after the alleged incident, in which he apologised and expressed shame, arguing that it supported the prosecution’s case.

Tejpal’s lawyer, Senior Advocate Aabad Ponda, opposed the appeal, pointing to what the defence described as inconsistencies in the complainant’s version. Relying on CCTV footage, WhatsApp chats, emails and witness testimony, the defence argued that the evidence did not support claims that Tejpal forcibly pulled the complainant into the lift. It also argued that her activities after the alleged assault, including attending events and visiting actor Robert De Niro’s hotel suite, did not match the prosecution’s claim that she was living in fear.

The defence further said Tejpal’s apology emails had been misunderstood and did not amount to an admission of a physical or sexual encounter.

2026: Bombay High Court overturns acquittal

On August 6, 2026, the Bombay High Court overturned the 2021 acquittal and convicted Tarun Tejpal of rape. The court will announce the sentence later in the day. Tejpal, who was present in court, has requested leniency during sentencing.