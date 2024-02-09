English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 9th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

'Taxes Paid by Hindus Should Be Used for Their Development': Karnataka BJP MLA's Bizarre Demand

“From this financial year onwards, the tax money paid by the Hindus should be used only for the development of Hindus," BJP MLA Harish Poonja said

Srinwanti Das
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Harish Poonja demanded that taxes paid by Hindus should be used only towards development of the Hindu community
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Harish Poonja demanded that taxes paid by Hindus should be used only towards development of the Hindu community | Image:Facebook
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Bengaluru: After Karnataka Congress recently raised a divisive tax pitch and several party members made and backed a 'separate country' remark, BJP MLA from Belthangady constituency, Harish Poonja seems to have countered it with a bizarre demand. 

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Harish Poonja demanded that taxes paid by Hindus should be used only towards development of the Hindu community, pitching for “Taxes of Hindus, Rights of Hindus”.

Advertisement

“From this financial year onwards, the tax money paid by the Hindus should be used only for the development of Hindus. It is an injustice to the Hindus that the tax money paid by the Hindus belongs to the people of other religions. Taxes of Hindus, rights of Hindus,” Harish Poonja posted in what looks like a veiled attack on the alleged North-South divide pitch raised by Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in Karnataka.

Advertisement

Karnataka Congress Protest in Delhi

Alleging injustice to Karnataka by the central government on the basis of tax allocation, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah led a protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar on February 7, stating that the tax allocation has led to a loss of over Rs 45,000 crore to the state in the last four years. . He also claimed that the taxes paid by Kannadigas were not useful for the state's difficult times, and the money was going to northern states, calling for a ‘#SouthTaxMovement’.

Advertisement

‘Separate Country for South India’ Demand Sparks Row

Congress MP DK Suresh, brother of Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, earlier made a pitch for ‘separate South India country’. "Central government is giving south Indian states tax money to North India. We (South India) are facing financial problems. If this injustice is not corrected, we have to demand separate nation", the Congress leader had said.

Advertisement

"We are seeing our funds and taxes being given to North Indian states, Hindi belt. This is an injustice to us, Hindi is being imposed on us. Time may come when people of South India may ask for a separate country", DK Suresh had further added.

Later, his comments were backed by other Karnataka Congress members.

Advertisement

MLA Vinay Kulkarni, who’s in Delhi to take part in the Karnataka Congress protest, slated to take place at Jantar Mantar today, was confronted by Republic. When asked about his opinion on the ‘separate country’ remark made earlier by Karnataka MP DK Suresh, Vinay Kulkarni said, “If there’s repeated injustice from the central government, such a situation may arise and the nation will be divided.”

When asked about his opinion on the ‘separate country’ remark made earlier by Karnataka MP DK Suresh, Vinay Kulkarni said, “If there’s repeated injustice from the central government, such a situation may arise and the nation will be divided.”

Advertisement

Another Karnataka Congress member, MLA from Karnataka’s Kunigal constituency, Ranganath, added, “What’s the point of staying in a federal structure if there is injustice? Absolutely nothing wrong in what DK Suresh has said.”

Advertisement

Published February 9th, 2024 at 10:43 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

33 minutes ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

36 minutes ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

42 minutes ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

43 minutes ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

an hour ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

an hour ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

5 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

5 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

5 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

5 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

5 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

5 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

20 hours ago
Anita Hassanandani Reddy

Anita At Her Stylist Best

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti BTS Song Video

20 hours ago
Manushi Chhillar

Manushi Slays Pantsuit

20 hours ago
Pooja Hegde

Pooja Rocks Jacket Look

20 hours ago
Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Turns Heads

20 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Book Fair 2024: Delhi Traffic Police Issues Advisory | List of Roads to

    India News16 minutes ago

  2. Delhi’s Minimum Temperature Settles Below Normal at 6.8 Degree Celsius

    India News17 minutes ago

  3. Lift and Escalators Bill Introduced in Uttar Pradesh Assembly

    India News20 minutes ago

  4. Amazon directs consumers to higher-priced items: Lawsuit

    Business News26 minutes ago

  5. Narasimha Rao's Village Erupts in Joy as Govt Announces Bharat Ratna

    Info27 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement