TCS Nashik Case Chargesheet: Accused Forced Victim to Read Vedas to ‘Prove Islam Better,’ Used Zakir Naik and Tariq Jamil Videos for Brainwashing

In a major development in the ongoing TCS Nashik religious conversion case, a newly filed police chargesheet has exposed a highly calculated method of psychological manipulation used against the victim. According to the latest statements from the 23-year-old complainant, the primary accused and his associates forced her to read sacred Hindu texts like the Vedas in a twisted bid to criticise them, while simultaneously ordering her to watch videos of controversial Islamic preachers Zakir Naik and Tariq Jamil to alter her faith.

This crucial revelation from the chargesheet highlights a structured blueprint of forced religious indoctrination, financial extortion, and sexual exploitation aimed at a vulnerable IT professional.

The Vedas and YouTube Angle: A Calculated Strategy to Shift Faith

The chargesheet details a highly strategic attempt to shake the young woman's personal beliefs. The victim told investigators that the primary accused, Danish Sheikh, alongside co-accused Tauseef Attar and Nida Khan, actively used a mix of traditional scriptures and online videos to brainwash her.

In a unique and aggressive move, the accused instructed her to read books related to Hinduism, specifically the Vedas. However, this was done with a malicious motive. After she read them, they would corner her and claim: "Now that you have read them, you must have realized that Islam is better."

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To replace her faith, Attar gave her strict orders to search YouTube for lectures by banned television evangelist Zakir Naik and Pakistani Islamic scholar Dr. Israr Ahmed. She was also regularly made to watch videos of Pakistani preacher Tariq Jamil. The handlers coupled these materials with vivid, fear-inducing descriptions of Islamic concepts, including the punishments given in the grave, the Day of Judgment, and descriptions of heaven (Jannat) and hell (Jahannum).

Exploiting Corporate Anxiety and Restricting Hindu Practices

The legal documents reveal that Danish Sheikh intentionally used the victim’s emotional vulnerability and workplace stress against her. When she voiced deep anxieties about their physical relationship and whether her parents would ever accept a marriage, Sheikh used her panic to systematically isolate her from her cultural roots.

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"Don’t be afraid, trust me, we are together," Sheikh allegedly told her, before instructing: "Just do one thing, stop listening to devotional songs and stop going to the temple. The mental stress you are experiencing will reduce."

He further promised her that taking Allah's name, reciting the Tasbih (prayer beads), and seeking Islamic forgiveness would act as a complete cure for her severe anxiety. Out of fear and immense mental exhaustion, the victim admitted she slowly began to believe his promises and follow the routine.

Financial Extortion and Secret Tracking of Bank Accounts

Beyond the forced conversion attempts, the chargesheet outlines a massive financial fraud scheme. Investigators discovered that Sheikh had managed to gain total access to the victim’s private financial data, including her State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC bank accounts, along with her personal UPI PINs. This allowed him to track exactly how much money she had available.

The victim stated that Sheikh used this access to run a relentless extortion routine, demanding expensive gifts and forcing her to bankroll his entire lifestyle. She was forced to pay for his cafe meals, buy family groceries at supermarkets, and purchase luxury watches, branded bags, shoes, and clothing for him. While Sheikh initially returned small amounts of cash to avoid suspicion, he eventually stopped reimbursing her altogether, draining her accounts without ever buying a single gift in return.

What the Entire Case Is About: A Quick Summary