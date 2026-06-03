TCS Nashik Case: Matin Patel to Face Nashik Court Tomorrow as SIT Recovers Data in Nida Khan Shelter Investigation

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has launched a thorough digital forensic analysis to recover the call records and mobile data of local AIMIM Corporator Matin Patel. The senior political figure is accused of harboring Nida Khan, a key suspect in the high-profile case involving a religious conversion and sexual harassment racket linked to the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) facility in Nashik.

Investigators have uncovered evidence showing that Patel used his personal mobile phone to communicate with multiple individuals while Khan was in hiding. Among those contacted were AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel and several other political office-bearers. The SIT is now focused on determining who directed Patel to provide refuge to the accused.

Given Patel's position as an active MIM corporator, his frequent contact with prominent party leaders during this specific window has intensified political scrutiny. Patel has already undergone two rounds of questioning by the Nashik Police and is scheduled to be presented before the Nashik Court tomorrow.

Legal Battle Erupts Over Municipal Demolition Notice

As the criminal investigation deepens, a parallel legal dispute has unfolded regarding the property where Khan was allegedly sheltered. Matin Patel has approached the Sambhaji Nagar District Court to challenge a sudden demolition notice issued against his house by the local Municipal Corporation.

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The civic body served the notice on the grounds that the structure was built illegally, demanding a formal response within a strict three-day deadline. In his legal petition, Patel has asked for an immediate stay on the order, labeling the municipal action as unlawful and arbitrary. The corporator has requested a 15-day extension to submit a comprehensive reply and defend his property rights.

Maharashtra Minister Alleges "Well-Thought-Out Conspiracy"

The case has rapidly snowballed into a major political controversy in Maharashtra. State Minister Sanjay Shirsat publicly leveled serious allegations against the AIMIM leadership, pointing directly at former Member of Parliament (MP) Imtiaz Jaleel.

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"Nida Khan was kept in hiding in my constituency, Sambhajinagar, for 43 days. A corporator of AIMIM has helped her hide," Minister Shirsat stated during an interaction with ANI. "This is a well-thought-out conspiracy. The accused is just a pawn. Many big figures are behind this racket. Imtiaz Jaleel is also involved in this."

The minister further alleged that Jaleel was instrumental in orchestrating the logistics for Khan and her relatives.

"Imtiaz Jaleel supported this girl and brought her from Nashik to Sambhajinagar, and she and four other members of her family were staying at his corporator's home," Shirsat claimed. "Imtiaz Jaleel is the main culprit. There could be other people up the chain than Imtiaz Jaleel, too."

Financial Discrepancies and Fresh Twists in Property Records

Meanwhile, property documents circulating on messaging platforms have exposed significant financial discrepancies regarding the house in Kaiser Park where Khan was reportedly staying.

According to recent reports detailing the transaction history, the property is registered under the names of Hanif Khan Yusuf Khan and Syed Sarwar Syed Afsar. While the official sale documents state the house was purchased for ₹2 lakhs, the actual transaction price is reportedly valued at ₹23 lakhs.