Published 18:49 IST, October 2nd 2024
Tea Garden Workers Launch Chakka Jam Protests Over Bonus Dispute, Demand 20% Amid Festive Season
The management of the gardens agreed to pay a bonus of 13 per cent but the unions stuck to their demand of 20 per cent resulting in a deadlock.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Tea Garden Workers Launch Chakka Jam Protests Over Bonus Dispute, Demand 20% Amid Festive Season | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 3 min read
Advertisement
18:49 IST, October 2nd 2024