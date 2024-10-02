sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | B'desh Recalls Envoys | Delhi Doctor Killing | Nepal Floods | Middle East Conflict |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Tea Garden Workers Launch Chakka Jam Protests Over Bonus Dispute, Demand 20% Amid Festive Season

Published 18:49 IST, October 2nd 2024

Tea Garden Workers Launch Chakka Jam Protests Over Bonus Dispute, Demand 20% Amid Festive Season

The management of the gardens agreed to pay a bonus of 13 per cent but the unions stuck to their demand of 20 per cent resulting in a deadlock.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Tea Garden Workers Launch Chakka Jam Protests Over Bonus Dispute, Demand 20% Amid Festive Season
Tea Garden Workers Launch Chakka Jam Protests Over Bonus Dispute, Demand 20% Amid Festive Season | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

18:49 IST, October 2nd 2024