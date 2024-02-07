The visionary behind this musical spectacle is Yatindra Mishra, associated with the Trust orchestrating the event. | Image: Republic

New Delhi: In a mesmerizing display of cultural unity and musical grandeur, Ayodhya witnessed a spectacular event on January 22 as over 50 musical instruments, representing diverse states of the country, resonated together in a soul-stirring performance.

The musical extravaganza, named Mangal Dhwani, was curated to celebrate and honor Prabhu Shri Ram, bringing together the rich traditions and cultures of India.

The visionary behind this musical spectacle is Yatindra Mishra, associated with the Trust orchestrating the event.

Yatindra Mishra Shares Insights into Making Mangal Dhwani a Reality

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Yatindra Mishra shared insights into the meticulous planning and emotional dedication that went into making Mangal Dhwani a reality.

"We worked day and night. Everyone was emotional inside. This was a moment that couldn’t be manufactured. Where else will you see Amitabh Bachchan at the barricade, Hema Malini dancing on chairs... Ram Lalla was the only VVIP that day," Yatindra Mishra expressed passionately.

The event unfolded as a unique blend of cultural icons and emotional resonance, with even celebrities fully immersed in the spiritual and musical ambiance.

Yatindra Mishra on Ram Mandir Inauguration’s Extensive Preparations

Mishra detailed the extensive preparations, including jewelry designs brought in from artists and sent for approval from midnight to 4 pm.

The singers, deeply moved by the occasion, had to gather themselves emotionally before rendering their performances.

Ram Lalla, The Only VVIP That Day: Yatindra Mishra

"Ram Lalla was the only VVIP that day," Mishra emphasized, underlining the sacred and inclusive spirit of the event. The unique amalgamation of musical talents and cultural diversity showcased the cultural mosaic of India, symbolizing the spirit of unity and reverence for Lord Ram.

Mangal Dhwani in Ayodhya stood as a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries and connect hearts, creating an unforgettable moment that echoed the spiritual ethos of the holy city.