Tech Entrepreneur Arrested in Gurugram Over Sexual Assault, Coercion Allegations
Vimal Daga, a technology entrepreneur from Jaipur, has been arrested by Gurugram Police for sexual assault, physical violence, threats, digital harassment, and financial coercion. The FIR, filed in July 2026, details allegations dating back to 2017, including significant financial coercion and harassment.
- India News
- 2 min read
Gurugram: Jaipur-based technology entrepreneur and LinuxWorld Informatics founder Vimal Daga has been arrested by Gurugram Police in connection with a case involving allegations of sexual assault, physical violence, threats, digital harassment and financial coercion.
Republic has accessed the FIR, which was registered at the DLF Police Station in Gurugram on July 29, 2026. The case has been registered under Sections 313, 323, 34, 376(2)(n), 406 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.
However, an update on the bail status ot the accused is yet to be ascertained.
FIR Records Allegations Dating Back to 2017
According to the FIR, the complainant alleged that she came into contact with Daga and that their relationship developed following assurances concerning marriage. She subsequently alleged repeated sexual assault, physical violence and threats.
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The complaint also contains allegations concerning pregnancy, pressure to undergo an abortion and an alleged miscarriage. It further refers to multiple mobile numbers and email accounts allegedly used in connection with communications, harassment and threats.
The complainant has also alleged that private material was used in connection with the alleged harassment and threats. The allegations include references to digital communications and material that investigators are expected to examine as part of the probe.
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The FIR records allegations relating to events dating back to 2017, making the case one involving a series of alleged incidents over several years. Police are expected to examine the complainant's allegations alongside electronic and other evidence gathered during the investigation.
Complaint Alleges Rs 70 Lakh Coercion, Digital Harassment
A significant financial allegation also forms part of the complaint. According to the FIR, the complainant has alleged financial coercion involving around Rs 70 lakh, while approximately Rs 10.5 lakh has separately been referred to as a personal loan.
The complaint also alleges threats and digital harassment, with communications and electronic material forming part of the allegations. Investigators are expected to examine relevant mobile phones, email accounts, digital communications, financial records and other material connected to the case.
Daga is known as a technology trainer and entrepreneur associated with LinuxWorld Informatics, with work spanning Linux, cloud computing, DevOps and software engineering. He also has a substantial social-media presence; his Instagram account has more than 975,000 followers.
The investigation will now focus on the allegations recorded in the FIR and the evidence gathered in connection with the case.
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