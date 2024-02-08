Advertisement

Mumbai: A technical issue with a Metro train between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations caused disruptions to Mumbai Metro services on Tuesday.

Problem was rectified in some time but due to bunching, other trains on that route are running slightly late.

Also, a few passengers walked on the tracks to reach the station when the said train had stopped mid-way due to technical glitch.

MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) told ANI, “Mumbai Metro services were affected after a Metro train had some technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations. Problem was rectified in some time but due to bunching, other trains on that route are running slightly late.”

It added, “Also, a few passengers walked on the tracks to reach the station when the said train had stopped mid-way due to technical glitch.”

