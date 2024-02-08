Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 12:02 IST

Technical Glitch Disrupts Services at Mumbai Metro, Passengers forced to Deboard. AVOID This Route

Digital Desk
MMRDA
Technical Glitch Disrupts Mumbai Metro Services, Passengers forced to deboard | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: A technical issue with a Metro train between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations caused disruptions to Mumbai Metro services on Tuesday.

Problem was rectified in some time but due to bunching, other trains on that route are running slightly late.

Also, a few passengers walked on the tracks to reach the station when the said train had stopped mid-way due to technical glitch.

MMRDA (Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority) told ANI, “Mumbai Metro services were affected after a Metro train had some technical glitch between Eksar and Mandapeshwar stations. Problem was rectified in some time but due to bunching, other trains on that route are running slightly late.”

It added, “Also, a few passengers walked on the tracks to reach the station when the said train had stopped mid-way due to technical glitch.”
 

Published January 16th, 2024 at 11:49 IST

