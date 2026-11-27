Bengaluru: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday underlined that while Artificial Intelligence and technology are transforming healthcare, they can never substitute the human empathy, reassurance and compassion that form the core of medical care.

Addressing the 18th Foundation Day of BGS and the inaugural ceremony of a medical facility here, Singh urged doctors and healthcare professionals to combine technological advances with genuine human concern.

“We are living in the age of AI. There is hardly any field that remains untouched by it, and healthcare is no exception. However, AI cannot reassure a mother that her child will recover. It cannot hold the hand of an elderly patient and say, ‘Don’t worry, we will do everything possible to make you better,’” he said.

“As we increasingly embrace artificial intelligence and machine learning, we must remember one important thing: technology may be intelligent, but it cannot replace compassion. It can analyse medical reports, but it cannot fully understand a patient’s emotions. It can detect physical pain, but it cannot truly comprehend the emotional suffering and anxiety that a patient experiences,” he added.

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Calling upon medical professionals to balance science with care, the Defence Minister remarked, “Therefore, I urge all of you to combine innovation with compassion in your professional lives. Always remember that medicine is not merely the science of diagnosing diseases and providing treatment; it is also the art of offering comfort, hope and reassurance to those who need it most.”

Highlighting the Centre’s initiatives over the past decade, Singh noted that India is steadily emerging as a leader in digital healthcare.

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“Over the past 12 years, we have laid a strong foundation in the health sector. Today, India is moving towards a position of leadership in the emerging field of digital healthcare. Our healthcare system is becoming more connected, interoperable and citizen-centric. Over the past 12 years, India’s healthcare budget has grown by more than 194 per cent. Under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, more than 97.5 crore Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts have been created across the country,” he stated.

He also pointed to progress in domestic manufacturing of medical devices through the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

“To make India self-reliant in the field of medical devices, we have introduced the Production Linked Incentive Scheme. As a result, the domestic manufacturing of several advanced medical devices has begun. These include critical medical equipment such as MRI and CT scan machines, linear accelerators, mammography and ultrasound machines, C-arms, heart valves and stents. India has developed one of the world’s most affordable CAR-T cell therapies. This means that a treatment once available primarily in a handful of developed countries… is now accessible in India at a significantly lower cost,” he said.

Recalling India’s ancient medical heritage, Singh paid tribute to Acharya Charaka and Acharya Sushruta and described Ayurveda as “one of India’s invaluable gifts to the world” that balances the mind, body and spirit.

He further stressed that technological progress must go hand in hand with spiritual insight and self-understanding.

“Through AI, we are now enabling machines to think, learn, and make decisions. Yet, amidst all these remarkable advancements, one fundamental question remains: Is humanity making equal progress in understanding itself? And when we ask this question, it naturally leads us towards spirituality. Spirituality does not mean turning away from the world. Rather, it inspires us to fulfil our responsibilities while remaining actively engaged in worldly life,” he observed.

Praising the institution for upholding the tradition of Trividha Dasoha -- service through food, education and healthcare -- initiated by Jagadguru Sri Dr. Balagangadharanatha Mahaswami Ji, the Defence Minister concluded with an appeal to the youth.

“Our brave soldiers protect the nation while serving at our borders. However, national security is not solely the responsibility of the soldiers guarding our frontiers. Every citizen, particularly our youth, has an important role to play in strengthening the security of our nation. I urge all the young people present here to consider joining the National Cadet Corps (NCC) and contributing to nation-building through discipline, dedication and service. You can also explore opportunities to serve the nation through the Armed Forces and military medical services,” he said.

(With inputs from agencies)