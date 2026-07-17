Teen National-Level Shooter Damayanti Sen Goes Missing from Howrah, Family and Police Launch Search

A wave of concern has swept through Central Howrah after a 15-year-old rifle shooter, identified as Damayanti Sen, disappeared under puzzling circumstances earlier this week. Sen, who lives at 30/2 Umacharan Bhattacharya Lane, had recently earned a spot in trials for the national junior shooting squad, a milestone that had generated excitement in her local sporting circle.

What Happened

Family members say nothing seemed out of the ordinary on Wednesday night. Sen turned in early, as she typically did ahead of her regular morning training sessions. The next morning, she stepped out of the house on what was described as a brief errand to a nearby shop, reportedly to pick up groceries or milk. She never returned.

Her father, Dhrubajyoti Sen, told authorities that his daughter's phone had remained at home, an unusual detail given how closely teenagers typically keep their devices with them. He also stressed that there had been no arguments or tension within the household in the days leading up to her disappearance, which has only deepened the family's confusion over why she left the way she did.

Trail Leads to Howrah Station

After hours of searching nearby areas turned up nothing, the family alerted police, who reviewed CCTV footage from around the neighborhood. The footage reportedly placed Sen on a platform at Howrah Railway Station, where she was seen moving between platforms four and five before vanishing from camera range. Investigators have not yet been able to determine where she went afterward, and as of Thursday night, no further trace of her had surfaced.

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A Promising Athlete

Those who know Sen describe her as an unusually disciplined and quiet young athlete, fully absorbed in her sport. She had been training under noted Olympian shooting coach Joydeep Karmakar and had built a strong competitive record, regularly posting scores above 600 in state-level and selection-trial events. Her qualification for the junior national squad trials was seen as a significant step toward a professional shooting career.

Investigation Underway

Howrah Police have registered a missing person's case and are actively pursuing leads, including a broader review of surveillance footage from surrounding stations and public areas. Photographs of Sen have been circulated to police outposts and shared widely on social media by her family, coaches, and teammates in hopes that someone may have spotted her.

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