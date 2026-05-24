Telangana: 16 Dead Due to Heatstroke; Govt Announces Rs 4 Lakh Ex-Gratia

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh to each of the families of the deceased who lost their lives due to heatstroke.

Telangana Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy held an emergency review meeting with senior officials at the Secretariat on Saturday to address deteriorating heat wave conditions, which have claimed several lives across seven districts.

With temperatures soaring abnormally and the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of intensified heat wave conditions over the next three days, district collectors have been directed to remain on high alert and ensure immediate implementation of relief measures.

There have been 16 heatstroke fatalities, including four in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, three each in Warangal Urban, Karimnagar, and Nizamabad, and one each in Jogulamba Gadwal, Rangareddy, and Suryapet.

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To combat the crisis, officials have been strictly instructed to ensure the availability of cold drinking water at public places, facilitate the distribution of ORS packets and buttermilk, and maintain the absolute readiness of emergency medical services. Furthermore, authorities have been mandated to broadcast hourly public awareness alerts through mainstream media and social platforms.

Amid the escalating risk, special precautions have been advised for vulnerable groups, including senior citizens, pregnant women, children, and individuals with pre-existing medical conditions. The general public has been strongly urged to avoid stepping out between 11 AM and 4 PM unless absolutely necessary.

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Taking note of environmental distress, the Minister also called for dedicated drinking water arrangements for birds and animals across both villages and towns.