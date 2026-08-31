Telangana: Accused Held in Alleged Rape-Murder of 21-Year-Old Nurse

Rangareddy: Pahadishareef Police have arrested an accused, identified as MD Sanaullah, a 34-year-old bike mechanic, in connection with the alleged rape and murder of a 21-year-old nurse in Rangareddy district.

According to police, Sanaullah allegedly raped and murdered the nurse by attacking her with a hammer inside her room in Thukkuguda under Pahadishareef police station limits.

A police official said, “The accused involved in the rape and murder of the 21-year-old nurse has been arrested by our teams. We will give more details today at a press conference.”

The arrest comes after the victim's family members and BJP leaders staged a protest demanding an encounter of the accused and justice for the family.

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The case pertains to the death of a 21-year-old nurse, who was found dead in a room in the Pahadishareef area of Rangareddy district. Police had initially suspected that she was assaulted by unidentified persons and had begun an investigation.

The deceased was working as a nurse at a private hospital in Thukkuguda and was residing in the residential rooms of the hospital along with her friends, according to Shamshabad Police.

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According to police, the nurse was a native of Bhadradri Kothagudem district and had come to Hyderabad around seven months ago along with her friend, who was also working as a nurse at the same hospital.

Police said that on Saturday at around 2:30 pm, the victim's friend informed the complainant that she had not come out of her room since morning. Despite knocking on the door several times, she did not respond.

The police said her friends later entered the room through a window and found her lying dead with bleeding injuries on her face.

A complaint was filed, following which police suspected that unidentified persons might have assaulted her with an unknown object and killed her.

A police team reached the spot and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death. Following the incident, BJP leaders and the victim's family members staged a protest at the post-mortem examination centre of Osmania Hospital in Hyderabad, demanding justice and strict action against those responsible.

BJP leader Andela Sriramulu Yadav alleged that the victim was attacked with a hammer and demanded strict action against the accused.