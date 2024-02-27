English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 27th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Telangana: Allegedly Facing Harrasment at the Hands of Loan App Executives, Student Hangs Self

The deceased, a third-year BTech student from Telangana, allegedly faced regular harassment from loan app execs despite repaying Rs 3 lakh of the loan amount.

Digital Desk
A 20-year-old student from Telangana died by suicide due to alleged harassment by loan app executives.
A 20-year-old student from Telangana died by suicide due to alleged harassment by loan app executives. | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide on Monday, a step that his family later attributed to alleged harassment by executives of a loan repayment app. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the deceased, a third-year BTech student, had borrowed money from other students and friends besides the amount he had borrowed from an online loan app. He had reportedly lost money playing online games and was upset about his financial debts. According to the student's father, despite repaying Rs 3 lakh of the loan amount, agents from the app reportedly continued to harass him, even calling other family members and relatives for repayment. 

Subsequently, the boy hung himself. 

Advertisement

A case has now been registered and further investigation is ongoing, with the police now looking into the allegations made by his family regarding harassment by loan app agents. Police also noted that no suicide note has been found thus far.     

With inputs from PTI. 

Advertisement

Published February 27th, 2024 at 17:38 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Prachi Desai

Manoj-Prachi Spotted

an hour ago
Shankar Mahadevan

Final Respects To Pankaj

an hour ago
Reva

Pankaj Udhas' Funeral

an hour ago
Zakir Hussain

Pankaj Udhas Last Rites

an hour ago
B Praak

B Praak In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi In Jamnagar

an hour ago
Shriya

Shriya's Style Moodboard

an hour ago
Jennifer

Jennifer's Workout Video

2 hours ago
Vidyut

Vidyut Greets His Fans

2 hours ago
Francis Ngannou

Ngannou's extreme power

2 hours ago
Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

Neeraj Goyat vs Jake Paul

3 hours ago
RepublicVsShahjahan

Mamata's excuses exposed

19 hours ago
Sachin Tendulkar

ST grooves to Jamal Kudu

19 hours ago
England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

a day ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

a day ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Nagaland State Lottery Result TUESDAY Draw - Check Winners

    Info8 minutes ago

  2. PM Modi Meets Mann Ki Baat Fame German Singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  3. Grp Capt Nair: Gaganyaan Astronaut Who Fired First Air-Launched BrahMos

    India News19 minutes ago

  4. JP Morgan vice president alleges caste discrimination in Gujarat

    Business News21 minutes ago

  5. Kerala: In Yet Another Case of Human-Animal Conflict, Elephant Kills Man

    India News22 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo