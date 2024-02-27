Advertisement

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old engineering student allegedly died by suicide on Monday, a step that his family later attributed to alleged harassment by executives of a loan repayment app. A preliminary investigation by the police revealed that the deceased, a third-year BTech student, had borrowed money from other students and friends besides the amount he had borrowed from an online loan app. He had reportedly lost money playing online games and was upset about his financial debts. According to the student's father, despite repaying Rs 3 lakh of the loan amount, agents from the app reportedly continued to harass him, even calling other family members and relatives for repayment.

Subsequently, the boy hung himself.

A case has now been registered and further investigation is ongoing, with the police now looking into the allegations made by his family regarding harassment by loan app agents. Police also noted that no suicide note has been found thus far.

With inputs from PTI.