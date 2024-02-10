Telangana Budget 2024: 7 Big Takeaways

Advertisement

The Congress-led government introduced the vote-on account budget in the Assembly on Saturday. Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka introduced the budget in the Assembly.

Former Chief Minister and BRS president K. Chandrasekhar Rao attended the Assembly for the first time as the Opposition leader today.

Meanwhile, it was the first budget of the Congress-led government after winning the assembly elections in December 2023.





Here Are Seven Big Takeaways from Telangana Budget 2024



1) Public Schools on pilot basis: To set up Telangana Public Schools on pilot basis, Rs 500 crore has been proposed in the Budget.

2) Infrastructure facilities to all the Universities: This budget proposes to provide infrastructure facilities for all universities in the state, including Osmania University, totaling more than Rs. 500 crore. The budget calls for spending Rs. 21,389 crore on education.



3) Medical & Health Sector: The budget includes a proposal for the medical and health sector worth over Rs. 11,500 crore. Soon after taking office, the Congress government appointed 6,956 nursing officers.

4) Free power for eligible families: The government has chosen to implement the Gruha Jyothi scheme, which would provide 200 units of free electricity to qualifying families. The budget proposes Rs 2,418 crore for this scheme. The budget includes a proposal for Transco and Discoms of Rs 16, 825 crore.

5) Indiramma scheme: For every Assembly constituency, 3500 houses would be approved under the Indiramma scheme. Rs. 7,740 crores are proposed in the budget for the housing scheme.

6) Irrigation: Over Rs.28,024 crore for Irrigation in the budget. The Congress government has already released Rs. 110 crore for Sammakka Sarakka jatara, which will cover all of the pilgrims' needs.

7) Police Constables: In the near future, 15,000 police constables would be hired by the government. Soon, more than 64 Group-I positions would be filled.