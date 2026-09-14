Telangana: Bus Rams into Hotel in Shamshabad After Container Hits Pole; 1 Dead, Several Injured

Hyderabad: One person was killed, and several others sustained serious injuries after a private bus crashed into stationary vehicles and rammed into a roadside hotel near Shamshabad on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway early Monday morning. According to eyewitnesses, the accident was triggered after a container truck collided with an electric pole located on the road divider. The impact led the oncoming private bus to lose control, subsequently hitting multiple parked vehicles before crashing directly into the hotel and an adjacent betel shop.

A man who was drinking tea outside the eatery died on the spot after being struck by the vehicle. The bus driver and several others sustained grievous injuries in the collision and were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital. The police said they are investigating the matter and more details will be provided after the enquiry.

"This incident happened in the early morning hours. We are currently investigating the matter; we will provide more details after the enquiry," a police official said. An eyewitness said he had never witnessed such an accident while informing that the driver sustained serious injuries.

He added, “Around 5:30, the bus rammed into the hotel. I've been living here for 15 years and never saw such accidents happening around here. The driver was also severely injured.” Meanwhile, a major disaster was averted in Visakhapatnam on Saturday when a bus caught fire shortly after all passengers safely disembarked at the Dwaraka Bus Station.

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Providing details of the incident, APSRTC Visakhapatnam Regional Manager Appala Naidu stated that the vehicle had departed at 5:00 PM yesterday and completed its overnight journey, pulling into the Dwaraka station at approximately 7:00 AM. He said, "This morning, a fire accident occurred involving a bus belonging to the Nellore-1 Depot (Zone 3). The bus started its journey yesterday at 5:00 PM and arrived at the Dwaraka Bus Station at around 7:00 AM today.”

"Upon arrival, all passengers safely alighted, and the parcel services were completely unloaded," Naidu added.

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