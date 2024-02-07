Advertisement

HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, on Saturday, said that his government would soon take up a caste census as promised to the people before the elections. During a meeting on issues concerning minorities, backwards classes and tribal welfare departments, Reddy reportedly directed officials to take the necessary steps to carry out the survey. Several other decisions were also taken during the meeting, with the CM also asking officials to prepare budget estimates for putting in place a scheme under which one tola of gold would be provided to girls from BPL (below the poverty line) families alongside financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh.

He directed officials to prepare estimates on the funds required for all types of government welfare hostels being run by the government. He said funds would be released in a 'green channel' (expeditious release of funds) as per the estimated expenditure.

He instructed officials to furnish details on the government residential schools which are being run in rented buildings and also to identify lands for the construction of their own buildings.

The CM also suggested officials study the proposals for the establishment of a coaching centre for backward classes in one Parliamentary constituency.

He also told officials to set up an 'integrated education hub' comprising SC, ST, and BC welfare residential educational institutions instead of having them separately. This would help in better maintenance and supervision, the release added.

With inputs from PTI.