Telangana’s ₹13,200-Crore Medicover Deal Triggers Political Row, BRS Seeks ED Probe

A proposed ₹13,200-crore acquisition of Medicover Hospitals India by global investment firm KKR has triggered a political controversy in Telangana, with the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) demanding an Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigation into alleged undisclosed business interests linked to the family of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy.

The allegations centre on the ownership of companies associated with Medicover’s Indian hospital operations, the identities of minority investors and the possible financial interests of individuals allegedly connected to the Chief Minister’s family. However, the claims remain unproven, and publicly reported corporate associations do not, by themselves, establish beneficial ownership or wrongdoing.

On October 3, BRS leader Manne Krishank called for scrutiny of the Chief Minister’s family assets, business investments and financial transactions. He also alleged that the family’s business interests exceeded ₹50,000 crore. This figure has not been independently established.

What is the Medicover deal?

Swedish healthcare group Medicover AB announced on August 6 that it had agreed to sell its Indian hospital business to funds managed by KKR. The transaction values the business at €1.2 billion, with Medicover expecting gross cash proceeds of €740 million.

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Medicover held a 66.1% stake in the business, while minority partners held the remaining 33.9%. The transaction was subject to regulatory approvals and was expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The BRS has questioned the identities of the minority investors, the source of their funds and the ultimate beneficiaries of the transaction. However, the overall deal valuation does not establish that the proceeds belong to the Chief Minister or his family.

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Corporate links and opposition allegations

The controversy has also brought companies including Maxbien Pharma and Sahrudaya Health Care Private Limited under scrutiny.

Corporate records cited in public reporting identify Goluguri Satyanarayana Reddy, described as the Chief Minister’s son-in-law, among the directors of Maxbien Pharma. Dumpa Sirisha and Annam Sharath have also held directorships in the company. Annam Sharath has reportedly been associated with Sahrudaya Healthcare.

The BRS has alleged that Dumpa Sirisha holds interests in Sahrudaya Healthcare on behalf of the Chief Minister’s family. It has also raised questions about her reported links to MindVault, an education venture that the opposition associates with Revanth Reddy’s daughter, Naimisha Reddy.

These allegations have not been independently substantiated. Directorships or business associations alone do not establish that a person is acting as a proxy for another individual or that undisclosed beneficial ownership exists.

The opposition has also raised questions about a ₹1,000-crore investment announcement involving Swachh Bio, a land allotment to Tesseract Advanced Systems and contracts involving Shodha Constructions and KLSR Infratech. The Telangana government has rejected allegations of favouritism concerning the Tesseract allotment, while Shodha Constructions has denied wrongdoing.

Arrests and political escalation

The controversy intensified on October 4 after banners referring to the Medicover transaction appeared outside its Secunderabad hospital. Two BRS activists were arrested in connection with the episode.

Krishank was arrested on October 6 in a separate case involving allegedly defamatory statements about the Chief Minister’s daughter. He was subsequently released on bail.

On October 9, Medicover COO Mahesh Degloorkar said politicians from different parties had attended hospital inaugurations in their official capacities, cautioning against concluding political affiliations from such appearances.

What remains to be established?

The central questions are whether documentary evidence establishes any undisclosed beneficial ownership, whether the source of investment funds warrants further scrutiny and whether any government decisions improperly benefited businesses connected to individuals close to the Chief Minister.

Answering these questions would require examination of shareholding disclosures, investment agreements, financial records and relevant government decisions. A demand for an investigation is not evidence of wrongdoing, and the transaction's valuation alone does not establish any financial benefit to the Chief Minister or his family.