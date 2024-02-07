Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated January 30th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

Temple Trust Says Ram Mandir Construction will Resume From February 15

A Ram Mandir trust member said that construction of the first floor of the temple is almost complete and now work will begin on the second floor.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Ayodhya, Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations, Ayodhya Ram Mandir Tax Benefit
Construction work at the Ram Mandir will resume on February 15. | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
AYODHYA: Next month, on February 14, the spring festival of Basant Panchami will be celebrated on a ‘grand scale’ at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. February 14 is one of 12 important dates listed by the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust as festivals that will be celebrated on the temple premises. Others include Ram Navami, Janmashtami, Makar Sankranti and Diwali. Following the celebration of Basant Panchami, the construction of the temple will re-commence from February 15 onwards, with Anil Mishra, a trust member, saying that the work on the first floor of the temple is almost complete and now work will start on the second floor. 

Media reports say that two tower cranes are already being erected on the western side of the temple and that construction workers will reach the site by February 15. Larsen and Toubro, which has been contracted to design and construct the complex, had halted all construction activities on January 15 on account of the Pran Pratistha ceremony and had given its workers one month off. 

With inputs from PTI. 

Published January 30th, 2024 at 20:46 IST

