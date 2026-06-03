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  • Termites Eat Rs 1 Lakh Cash Stashed In 'Secret Room' Of Kolkata's Surendranath College; Pics Go Viral

Termites Eat Rs 1 Lakh Cash Stashed In 'Secret Room' Of Kolkata's Surendranath College; Pics Go Viral

A shocking discovery was made by officials during a cleanliness drive held at the Surendranath College in Kolkata, West Bengal. In a 'secret room' on the premises, bundles of currency notes were found destroyed due to termite infestation.

Nidhi Sinha
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Termites Eat Rs 1 Lakh Cash Stashed In 'Secret Room' Of Kolkata's Surendranath College; Pics Go Viral
Termites Eat Rs 1 Lakh Cash Stashed In 'Secret Room' Of Kolkata's Surendranath College; Pics Go Viral | Image: Republic

Kolkata: A shocking discovery was made by officials during a cleanliness drive held at the Surendranath College in Kolkata, West Bengal, ahead of the monsoon season. In a 'secret room' on the premises, officials were shocked to find bundles of currency notes had been destroyed due to termite infestation.

The room where the cash had been stashed is allegedly the office of Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad (TMCP), the student wing of former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC).

The cash, reportedly amounting to Rs 1 crore, had been hidden in two large suitcases. 

Huge amount of termite-infested cash found hidden in Kolkata's Surendranath College

Pictures showed bundles of Rs 500 notes completely destroyed by the bugs.

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Huge amount of termite-infested cash found hidden in Kolkata's Surendranath College

The shocking find as sparked a major police investigation and a political controversy.

BJP leader Keya Ghosh said, “This seems to be the cut money looted by TMCP from ordinary students. If student leaders could loot so much money, imagine what the party top brass did.”

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Huge amount of termite-infested cash found hidden in Kolkata's Surendranath College

This comes after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) saw landslide defeat in the state Assembly elections, where it won just 80 out of 294 seats and lost power to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after ruling over West Bengal for as long as 15 years.

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Published By:
 Nidhi Sinha
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