Chilling CCTV Captures Shopkeeper's Narrow Escape Seconds Before Delhi PG Hostel Collapses, Killing 6 | VIDEO

New Delhi: Heart-stopping CCTV footage has captured the exact moment a multi-storey paying guest (PG) hostel collapsed in South-West Delhi’s Satya Niketan, leaving at least six people dead and triggering an intensive multi-agency rescue operation.

The newly emerged video clip also records a local shopkeeper making a miraculous, split-second escape just before a cascade of concrete and thick dust engulfed the street.

The Moment of Collapse: A Split-Second Escape

The dramatic footage, from a surveillance camera installed directly across the street, offers a chilling, real-time glimpse into the disaster. In the video, a shopkeeper can be seen casually sitting on a stool outside his establishment.

Without warning, the five-storey PG building opposite him gives way, crumbling into a heap of rubble within seconds.

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Alerted by the terrifying groan of fracturing concrete and sudden movement above, the shopkeeper leaps to his feet and sprints down the narrow alleyway.

Moments later, a massive cloud of dust and debris sweeps across the spot where he had been sitting, completely blinding the camera view.

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Death Toll Rises to Six Amid Night-Long Search

The death toll in the tragedy rose to six after rescue personnel pulled additional victims from the debris during overnight search operations.

According to officials, at least 11 people have been successfully rescued from the rubble so far and rushed to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), and the Delhi Police have been working around the clock, deploying heavy machinery and specialised search gear to clear the tangled wreckage.

Southwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Surender Chaudhary confirmed that six fatalities have been recorded thus far, while search operations continue to ensure no one remains trapped under the concrete slabs.

Questions Over Structural Safety and Illegal Operations

The building, a roughly 50-year-old structure known locally as 'Hostel Daze', was being operated as a student accommodation hub due to its proximity to Delhi University’s South Campus.

The disaster has reignited serious concerns regarding the enforcement of building safety codes, fire safety norms, and unauthorised construction/renovation in densely populated student corridors across the national capital.