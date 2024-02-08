J&K Terror Attack: Migrant Worker From Punjab Shot Dead, Another Injured Succumbs In Srinagar

Advertisement

Srinagar: In a chilling act of violence, the bustling streets of downtown Srinagar turned into a scene of horror on Wednesday evening as Amritpal (31), a Sikh man and Rohit, both hailing from Amritsar, fell victim to a cowardly terrorist attack.

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) mouthpiece 'The Resistance Front' (TRF) has claimed responsibility for the attack. The incident took place in the Shal Kadal area of downtown Srinagar.

Moments after the attack, Amritpal succumbed to his injuries while Rohit was shifted to Hospital for treatment with a bullet wound in his left abdomen. He succumbed to his injuries this morning, said officials.

Witnesses reported that terrorists, with no regard for innocent lives, terrorists opened fire indiscriminately, at the duo. The assailants fled the scene, leaving behind a trail of devastation and anguish.

Meanwhile, joint security forces swiftly cordoned off the area in a bid to track down the assailants responsible for the heinous crime.

The incident has sparked outrage and condemnation from across the board, with calls for heightened security measures to prevent such attacks in the future.

Kashmir Zone Police tweeted, “Terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh resident of Amritsar at Shaheed Gunj Srinagar, who succumbed to the injuries. One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention. Area has been cordoned off.”

The terror incident drew sharp reactions from several leaders cutting across party lines. Condemning the dastardly terror attack on civilians, the BJP stated, "The BJP Kashmir stands in solidarity with the people of Kashmir and reaffirms its commitment to upholding peace, stability, and progress in the region." Denouncing the act, senior BJP leader Manzoor Bhat said that "those responsible for this heinous act must be swiftly brought to justice."

Expressing his shock over the heinous terror attack, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha said, “I am deeply shocked and saddened by the heinous terror attack in Srinagar on Amritpal & Rohit from Amritsar. I condemn in strongest terms this brutal act, which has snuffed out an innocent life. In this hour of grief, I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured Rohit. A team of doctors is doing their best to take care of him. No efforts will be spared to bring the perpetrators to justice. Directed the Civil & Police administration to ensure all assistance to the families."

Taking to X, National Conference stated, "President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah are shocked and disgusted by the barbaric incident that took the life of Amrit Pal Singh in Shala Kadal, Srinagar. Their heartfelt condolences go out to his family. Violence should have no place in our society & such acts of barbarity only serve to hinder the progress & peace we strive for."

Reacting on the attack, Peoples Conference President Sajad Gani Lone stated, “Yet another innocent life has been lost in this mindless bloodshed. These acts of violence are reprehensible and have no place in a civilised society. I hope peace prevails and the sanctity of human blood is preserved.”