Tesla Goes Full Throttle in India: Showrooms Likely in Delhi & Mumbai, Billions in Investment Lined Up | What We Know

New Delhi/Mumbai: In a move towards its long-awaited entry into India, Tesla has reportedly finalised locations for two flagship showrooms in New Delhi and Mumbai. This marks a major step forward in the US electric vehicle (EV) giant’s expansion into the world’s third-largest auto market, reinforcing India’s rising prominence in the global automotive and clean energy sectors.

Sources familiar with the development told news agency Reuters that Tesla has secured a prime space in New Delhi’s Aerocity—an upscale business and retail hub near Indira Gandhi International Airport—while in Mumbai, the carmaker has chosen the prestigious Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), a high-profile business district near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Both showrooms will span approximately 5,000 square feet and serve as key touchpoints for Tesla’s India operations.

India’s Growing EV Ecosystem Attracts Global Giants

Tesla’s showroom selection comes at a time when India is rapidly positioning itself as a major player in the electric vehicle revolution. With increasing government incentives, improved infrastructure, and a growing consumer base eager for sustainable mobility solutions, the Indian EV market is becoming an attractive destination for global manufacturers.

The company’s renewed focus on India follows a crucial meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tesla CEO Elon Musk in the United States last week.

The discussions spanned critical areas such as space, mobility, and technology, reflecting India’s forward-looking approach to fostering innovation and global partnerships.

A Milestone in Indo-U.S. Economic Relations

Tesla’s decision to advance its India plans also aligns with broader economic and trade discussions between the US and India.

Despite past concerns over tariffs, Tesla’s entry into India highlights the country’s growing appeal as a lucrative automotive market. By securing high-end showroom locations in two of India’s most dynamic cities, Tesla is acknowledging the country’s potential as an EV powerhouse.

Tesla Gears Up for Sales, Jobs & Market Expansion

On the other hand, Tesla has already begun laying the groundwork for its India operations, posting job listings for 13 mid-level positions, including store and customer relationship managers. This move not only signals Tesla’s confidence in the Indian market but also highlights the job creation potential that global investments bring to the country.

While the official launch dates for the showrooms are yet to be confirmed, sources indicate that Tesla plans to start by selling imported EVs in India. The showrooms will be used exclusively for sales, with service centers expected to be established at a later stage.

India: A Global EV Hotspot