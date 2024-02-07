Thane-Borivali in 20 Minutes: Wildlife Board Greenlights Twin Tunnel Project

Advertisement

Mumbai: The National Board of Wildlife has granted approval for the Rs 16,600 crore Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said on Sunday.

As per a statement issued by the MMRDA, the proposed twin tunnel between neighbouring Thane city and Borivali under the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) will provide direct connectivity between the Eastern and Western Express Highways.

In a post on X, MMRDA commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee said, “Happy to inform that the National Board of Wildlife has granted approval to the Thane-Borivali Twin Tunnel. This marks an important milestone in starting work of this watershed project.” The twin tunnel will be built at the cost of Rs 16,600.40 crore and the total length of the tunnel will be 11.8 km, out of which 1.55 km will be the approach road, the release said.

All you need to know about the Thane-Borivali twin tunnel project

The tunnel will reduce the hour-long trip between Thane and Borivali to 20 minutes by passing through the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, home to eighteen wildlife species that are protected. This will assist commuters avoid the congested route they currently take by giving them a shorter one.

The outer diameter will be 13.05 metres (two tunnels each of two lanes plus one emergency lane), and there will be cross passages every 300 meters, it stated.

The then-Urban Development Minister, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, had stated that special care would be taken to prevent any harm on the national park's biodiversity when he announced the project in July 2021.

Ekta Nagar, Magathane in Borivali, and Tikuji-Ni-Wadi near Manpada in Thane would be connected by the three-lane tunnels.

(With inputs from PTI)