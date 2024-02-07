English
Updated January 20th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Meat Shops to Remain Shut in Thane on January 22

Maharashtra government on Friday announced a public holiday on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony.

Apoorva Shukla
Ram temple
Ram Mandir illuminated ahead of 'Pran Pratishtha' | Image:X/ @ShriRamTeerth
Thane: As the nation gears up for the grand pran pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla’s idol at Ayodhya’s Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir scheduled for January 22, meat shops in Maharashtra’s Thane district will remain closed. 

The Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra's Thane district has appealed to all shops selling chicken, mutton and fish under its jurisdiction to remain shut on January 22. The appeal was made by Ajay Vaidya, administrator and municipal commissioner of the civic body, seeking cooperation from shopkeepers.

Following a review meeting held on Thursday involving the police officials, civic administration, and the local peace committee, it was collectively decided that all mutton, chicken and fish shops in Bhiwandi should remain closed on that day. Therefore, this appeal has been made, it said.

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced a public holiday on January 22 on the occasion of the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony. The Centre has already announced that all its offices, institutions and industrial establishments throughout India will have a half-day holiday for the ceremony.

(With PTI inputs)

Published January 20th, 2024 at 11:12 IST

