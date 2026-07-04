The British Took It! Farmer Says Raipur Airport Built On His Ancestors' Land, Seeks ₹3,500 Crore Compensation
A farmer is seeking Rs 3,500 crore from the government over claims that the land on which Swami Vivekananda Airport has been built in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, belonged to his ancestors.
- India News
- 2 min read
Raipur: Who owns the land on which Swami Vivekananda Airport has been built in Raipur, Chhattisgarh? The question has been raised after a farmer filed a petition in the Supreme Court claiming that the land belonged to his ancestors.
The 53-year-old farmer, named Ashwini Bande, is seeking Rs 3,500 crore compensation from the government on the basis of his claim.
Bande has claimed that the British government had taken over the land from his ancestors in 1942 during World War 2 for military requirements.
According to the farmer, the British government had allegedly taken the land by promising his ancestors that it would return the land after the end of the war. The colonial government reportedly paid Rs 1,300 per year to the family as rent for using the land.
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However, the British government allegedly failed to return the land and did not give compensation following the seize.
Ashwini Bande is fighting the legal battle over the land for the past 35 years. He says that he has the relevant documents and records to back his claim.
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The Defence Of India Act
The British government apparently used the Defence of India Act to acquire the land. The law empowered the erstwhile government to acquire immovable private property during periods of grave national emergency for public safety and defense services.
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