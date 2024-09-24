sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-China Ties | US Elections | Israel- Hezbollah Conflict | Middle-East Tensions | J&K Assembly Polls | Bengaluru Murder | Tirupati Laddus Row |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • The Horror Story: Haunted by 7 Spirits, Bhopal Man Kills Self, Leaves Heartbreaking Note

Published 18:31 IST, September 24th 2024

The Horror Story: Haunted by 7 Spirits, Bhopal Man Kills Self, Leaves Heartbreaking Note

Officials have also recovered a suicide note that detailed Sharma's distress, stating he felt haunted by seven spirits and troubled by several individuals.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Haunted by 7 Spirits, Bhopal Man Kills Self, Leaves Heartbreaking Note
Haunted by 7 Spirits, Bhopal Man Kills Self, Leaves Heartbreaking Note | Image: AI Generated
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

18:31 IST, September 24th 2024