‘The Nation Wants To Know How FIR Was Registered?’: Arnab’s Iconic Line Echoes In Karnataka HC

New Delhi: The Karnataka High Court on Saturday said it will pass orders on September 3 on petitions filed by former BJP IT Cell head Amit Malviya and Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, seeking to quash an FIR registered against them following a complaint by a Congress leader.

A Bench of Justice M Nagaprasanna heard the petitions filed by Malviya and Goswami challenging the criminal proceedings initiated against them. The court also directed that the interim order staying the proceedings will continue until the next date of hearing.

Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam

During the brief hearing, Senior Advocate Aruna Shyam, appearing for the petitioners, argued that the FIR itself could not have been registered in the circumstances of the case.

"Short point for consideration, how an FIR can be filed in these kinds of cases, the nation wants to know?" Shyam submitted.

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The submission drew attention as "The Nation Wants to Know" is a phrase famously used and popularised by Arnab Goswami during television debates.

The case stems from a complaint filed in May 2025 by Shrikant Swaroop BN, head of the Indian Youth Congress's legal cell, against Malviya over remarks made during a debate on Republic TV.

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Malviya had allegedly claimed during the debate that the Istanbul Congress Centre in Turkey was an office of the Indian National Congress. Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Malviya and Goswami.

The duo subsequently approached the Karnataka High Court seeking to quash the FIR and criminal proceedings. The High Court stayed the criminal proceedings against them in May 2025.

At Saturday's hearing, the court continued the interim protection while posting the matter for orders.

"Heard the learned senior counsel and SPP. Post for dictating orders on Sep 3. Interim order subsisting will continue until the next date of hearing," the Bench said.

The petitioners have previously argued that the complaint and the resulting proceedings were politically motivated and baseless.

The Karnataka High Court will now pronounce its order on September 3 on the pleas seeking quashing of the FIR and proceedings against Amit Malviya and Arnab Goswami.