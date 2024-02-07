There's no Difference Between Ideology of Subhash Chandra Bose And ours, says Mohan Bhagwat | Image: ANI

RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat, while addressing the public on the occasion of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary, emphasised the importance of recognizing Netaji's significant contributions to India.

Bhagwat conveyed this message during his speech at 24 North Parganas, West Bengal, on Tuesday. Speaking on Mamata Banerjee's home turf, the RSS Chief stated, "It is crucial to acknowledge Netaji's immense contribution. Despite the diversity in our nation, he prioritised Bharat above all differences."

In praise of Netaji's fearless endeavours for Independence, Bhagwat highlighted the leader's unwavering commitment to India. He added, "He made numerous sacrifices, placing the country above everything else. Netaji organised and led an army, symbolising his relentless dedication to the nation. Even today, on every 23rd of January, he is honoured and remembered in the place of his origin."

Bhagwat said, "He possessed a clear vision of self-awareness to revive the pride of the nation. Dharma, in his view, was unbiased and inclusive, considering everyone as its own. His aspiration was for spiritual progress."

Recalling Netaji's powerful declaration - You give me blood, I shall give you freedom - Bhagwat said that thousands willingly offered their blood in allegiance to the cause. He said the ideology of Subhash Chandra Bose aligned seamlessly with ours; there exists no disparity between the two.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, also paid homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, hailing the freedom fighter as a symbol of India's bravery and a source of inspiration for the youth in the struggle for independence.

Adityanath laid floral tributes at Netaji's statue at Parivartan Chowk, marking the celebration of 'Parakram Diwas' on Netaji's birth anniversary.

"Netaji motivated the youth to unite against British rule and fight with renewed spirit. He devised strategies both within the country and abroad to advance the freedom struggle. That's why we see many places connected to Netaji when we travel overseas," stated Adityanath.

Highlighting Netaji as a symbol of bravery and valour, Adityanath recalled the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj and the iconic slogan "Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi dunga (give me blood, and I will give you freedom), which inspired countless youths to sacrifice everything for the country's freedom."

Adityanath expressed pride in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's decision to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary as 'Parakram Diwas.' He remarked that on Netaji's 127th birth anniversary, India stands as a nation with prowess in both internal and external security, gaining global recognition. Adityanath urged the youth of the state to fulfill their duties diligently, considering it a fitting tribute to Netaji.

"We must be committed to our duties, and only then can we establish India as the world's greatest force," emphasised Adityanath.