'There's No Loss': Tamil Nadu BJP Chief Nainar Nagenthran On K Annamalai's Exit

Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran on Friday said that K Annamalai's decision to leave the party is "not a loss" for the Bharatiya Janata Party.

"There is no loss", Nagendran said when asked about the former Tamil Nadu BJP President's resignation and decision to start a new political "movement".



Annamalai today announced that he will form a new party, which will contest in the next Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.



"Today, we are going to start a movement. Our political party will contest in the next assembly election in Tamil Nadu," he said.

Advertisement



Annamalai said that he had informed the BJP about his decision before the Tamil Nadu elections. "It was a great conflict whether I am a BJP person or a Tamilian. I told the party on 4th December 2025 that I am going to resign. The party asked me to finish the elections and then go," he said.



BJP President Nitin Nabin accepted Annamalai's resignation from the primary membership of the party today.

Advertisement



In his resignation letter, Annamalai thanked the BJP leadership for the unwavering support over the years. He reasoned that different views on Tamil Nadu were behind his decision to step out of the party.



"I thank the senior leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party for your unwavering support for the causes and concerns I have consistently brought to their attention from time to time," he said.



"After my conversations with our senior leadership, I have come to the conclusion that our views don't align regarding Tamil Nadu," he added.



The development comes three days after Annamalai visited New Delhi, where he met with BJP chief Nabin, the party's General Secretary BL Santhosh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



Speculations related to Annamalai starting a new political party grew after the BJP's big loss in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, where the party managed to secure a mere 3 per cent vote share while contesting on 27 seats in alliance with the AIADMK.



Posters featuring slogans like "Our Leader, Come and Lead Us" have been put up along key roads and streets in Coimbatore ahead of Annamalai's birthday on June 4.