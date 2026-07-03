'There's Nothing to Hide & Nothing False': VHP on Demand for Supreme Court-Monitored Probe into Ram Mandir Theft

Delhi: The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) on Friday strongly backed a thorough investigation into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, asserting that there is “nothing to hide and nothing false” in the matter and that the organisation has no objection to a Supreme Court-monitored probe.

VHP International President Alok Kumar said the offerings, contributed by more than 12.5 crore devotees, were stolen from the Ram Temple, describing the incident as deeply painful and wrong.

“We are also saying the same. Who can defend this? The offerings were stolen from the Ram temple donated by more than twelve and a half crore people. Everyone has felt pain. This was wrong. We also accept this,” Kumar told a news agency.

He emphasised that those responsible must face strict legal action.

Advertisement

“Such allegations should be thoroughly investigated. The matter should go to court and they should be punished and they should serve jail time. It is necessary,” he added.

The VHP chief’s remarks come in response to RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale’s recent statement on the controversy. Kumar fully endorsed the position, underlining that the Hindu community at large has been hurt by the reported misappropriation of funds meant for the temple.

Advertisement

No Objection to SC-Monitored Probe

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a Supreme Court-monitored inquiry into the Ram Mandir donation controversy.

Reacting to this, Alok Kumar said the VHP has no reservations about any form of oversight. “...When there is nothing to hide and nothing false, then anyone can monitor it, what difference does it make to us,” he remarked.

The VHP’s stance reflects a firm demand for accountability while projecting transparency on the part of the temple authorities and Hindu organisations involved in the Ram Mandir project.

The controversy has drawn significant public attention given the massive public participation in the temple’s construction and funding through small donations from across the country.