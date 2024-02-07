The power outages have been scheduled from 10am to 5pm. | Image: Others

Bengaluru: The city will face power cuts on January 30 and 31 due to maintenance and repair works. The outages have been scheduled from 10am to 5pm.

The works are being carried out by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM) and the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). The works include periodical, maintenance and repair works such as line maintenance, shifting of poles, renovation, modernisation, shifting cables from overhead to underground, Ring Main Unit (RMU) maintenance,, tree trimming, Jalasiri 24 x 7 water supply work and underground cable damage rectification, among other works.

List of areas that will face power outages today:

On January 30, areas that will face power outages include Adivala, Challakere Town and some parts of rural Nanivala, Shivanagara, Todlarahatti and surrounding villages, Rajajinagara 2nd Block, Gayithrinagara, Hiriyuru Town,, Patrehally, Hemdala, Maskal, Manjunathnagara, Agrahara, Prakash Nagara, LN Pura, Subramanyanagara, Sankarmata, Vijayanagara, 6th Block Rajajinagar, Amarjyothi Nagara, Saraswati Nagara, Vinayaka Layout,, Dasarahali and Indranagara.

List of areas that will face power cuts tomorrow:

On January 31, Harapanahalli, Bhimana Tanda, Anantanahalli, Kambatrahalli, Halavagalu, Haravi, Byrapura, Kurubarahalli, Shamnur Sugars, Westas Wind,Tavaragundi, Punnabagatta, Jitanakatte, Chirastahalli, Gundagatti, Machihalii Tanda,,,, Vyasana Tanda, Chikka Majjigere, Sarathi, Hampapura, K Kallahalli, Taladahalli Tanda, Koccarahatti, Gurushantanahalli, Machihalli Village, Neelagunda,, Ittigudi, Siddeshwar Nagar, Charoen Pokphand Trading India Industry, Kanavi, Kunchuru, Garbhagudi,,Bevinahalli, Nandyala, Mutturu, Nitturu, N. Basapura, Dittur, Vataganahalli,, Chikkabidare and Kondajji will witness disruptions in power supply.

