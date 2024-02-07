Advertisement

Ayodhya - As the world gears up to inaugurate the grand Ram Temple, the Founder & Global chairman of the World Hindu Foundation (WHF) and the General Secretary of the US chapter of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), Swami Vigyananand condemned the political leaders who have made snide remarks against Pran Pratishtha event which is scheduled to take place on January 22. In an exclusive interview with Republic, Swami Vigyanad emphasised the significance of the event. In a thought-provoking conversation, The Hindu leader mentioned that the more “Anti-Hindu” actors oppose the “Hindu movement” the stronger the movement will become. Swami also reflected on how the inauguration of the grand temple is being conducted all around the world.

“Anti-Hindu politicians have been opposing this movement since 1982. But we are happy with the fact that the more they will protest, the more we will progress in this endeavour,” the General Secretary of the US chapter of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) told Republic on Sunday. “Those who are opposing the initiative have become fringe and the Hindu movement will continue to progress,” he added. Earlier this month, the American chapter of the VHP organised a mesmerising Tesla Musical light show in the state of Maryland in the United States.

‘Ram Lala is at the centre of Hindu civilisation’: Swami Vigyananand

While speaking to the Republic Swami Vigyanand elucidated what makes the inauguration of the Ram Mandir so monumental. “Ram Lala is at the centre of the Hindu civilisation and the movement rejuvenated the Hindu civilisation,” Swami Vigyanand averred. Indians around the world embraced the spirit of lord Ram and conducted several events to commemorate the grand inauguration. According to VHP America, Swami Vigyananand was the chief organizer of the World Hindu Congress which was held in New Delhi in 2014 and the World Hindu Economic Forum (WHEF) in 2015 in London. He is a distinguished scholar of Hinduism and the global Hindu movement.