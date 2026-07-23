'They Would Have Killed Me': Police Officers Recount Violent Attacks During CJP Protests in Delhi

Delhi: Senior police officers have shared harrowing accounts of being targeted and brutally attacked by crowds during protests organized by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) near Jantar Mantar and Connaught Place. The incidents, which involved stone-pelting, bottle-throwing, and physical assaults, left several officers injured, including Assistant Commissioners of Police and Inspectors.

ACP Vivek Bhagat's Account

ACP Vivek Bhagat, who was on extended duty covering the main Jantar Mantar area, described a sudden escalation while moving from Regal Building in Connaught Place via Sansad Marg on the evening of the incident. He recounted walking with a small team, including ACP probationer Rohit and operator Navneet, when the group ahead came under attack. Water bottles were thrown, followed by anti-police slogans. As officers tried to reposition, one constable was overpowered by the mob. "I tried to intervene to rescue him," Bhagat said. "We managed to bring him forward a bit, but the crowd was huge and extremely violent. They overpowered me as well. Police officers were specifically targeted -- isolated and attacked," he said.

ACP Rohit Satawan's Testimony

ACP Rohit Satawan, on duty near Regal Cinema around 8:15 pm, responded to reports of a ruckus near Park Hotel. What began with bottles being thrown quickly escalated to stones and physical assaults.

"One of our staff members was trapped and being beaten," Satawan said. "We entered the crowd to save him, but they turned on us too," he said. He described how ACP Vivek Bhagat was surrounded by a large group, kicked to the ground, and left with serious injuries and blood covering his face. Satawan himself was struck from behind with batons and pelted with bricks and stones, sustaining multiple injuries. He noted that protesters snatched batons from police personnel during the clash.

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Inspector Nand Kishore Singh's Ordeal

Inspector Nand Kishore Singh was walking alone in uniform toward his assigned duty at Jantar Mantar after parking on Hanuman Mandir Road. Initially, he believed the gathering consisted of students and expected to pass safely. Instead, he encountered a large, coordinated group of 150–200 people, many wearing masks and carrying sticks and iron rods. "They appeared well-prepared and seemed to have come with the intention of attacking anyone in uniform," he said.

The mob suddenly turned aggressive, accusing police of firing tear gas. Singh was kicked from behind, punched, and attacked by around 150 people. "They would have killed me," he stated. A police team eventually rescued him. He was admitted to RML Hospital with multiple injuries. Singh emphasized that the attackers were not ordinary students but anti-social elements who specifically targeted anyone in police, CRPF, or Rapid Action Force uniforms. Police vehicles were also damaged in the violence.

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Medical Details and Police Response

According to RML Hospital, ACP Vivek Bhagat suffered multiple bruises on his upper and lower limbs, shoulders, and swelling on the back of his head. Assistant Commissioner of Police Jai Prakash (Punjabi Bagh) was injured on the forehead by a stone while trying to prevent protesters from marching toward Parliament.

The Delhi Police have registered multiple FIRs, including cases related to the stone-pelting in Connaught Place that injured senior officers. As many as 10 FIRs have been filed across New Delhi district in connection with various protest-related incidents.

About the Protests

The attacks occurred amid ongoing CJP protests at Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over paper leak controversies. The demonstrations have seen heightened security, previous lathi-charges, and tear gas use. Police reported over 100 officers injured in related clashes, while CJP representatives have claimed outsiders, including alleged BJP workers, were sent to disrupt the protests and defame participants.