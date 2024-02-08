English
Updated January 17th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

Thief Caught Red-Handed Trying To Snatch Passenger's Phone, Kept Hanging Outside The Train For 5 Km

Viral: The Thief attempted to steal near the Nathnagar area as the train in the video approached the end of its journey at Bhagalpur railway station.

Pritam Saha
Thief Caught Red-Handed While Trying To Snatch Cell Phone in Bihar
Thief Caught Red-Handed While Trying To Snatch Cell Phone in Bihar | Image:X
Bihar: A man attempting to steal a cell phone from a train passenger via the window was left hanging outside. Other travelers, however, pulled his arms in and saved his life after he apologized, all the while slapping him on the head. It was a thief's worst nightmare come true. Social media users have taken to sharing a video that appears to be from Bihar, where events of this nature are common.

The Thief attempted to steal near the Nathnagar area as the train in the video approached the end of its journey at Bhagalpur railway station. But his strategy backfired when a vigilant passenger grabbed his arm instead. He begged to be released as the train moved and, in the end, put his other arm through the window railings so that other passengers could keep him afloat. He floated for more than 5 km and was eventually released when the train approached Bhagalpur Station. As of as now, it was unknown if the police took any action.

The video, which was uploaded on X, the former Twitter, shows a number of individuals filming the thief with their phones while he was hanging outside the train's window and grabbing onto passengers. The thief pleaded the passengers on the train not to let him as they held him by his shirt and hands. This is Bihar's second similar incident. On September 14, 2024, a mobile snatcher was seen hung outside the train from Begusarai, Bihar.

Published January 17th, 2024 at 16:03 IST

