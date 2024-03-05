Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated March 5th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

'Third Mumbai' Around MTHL Soon, NTDA Gets Charge for New City Project

Paving for the development of ‘Third Mumbai’ around the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu, the state government took a significant step.

Reported by: Ronit Singh
'Third Mumbai' Project Around MTHL Soon, NTDA Gets Charge for New City Project
'Third Mumbai' Project Around MTHL Soon, NTDA Gets Charge for New City Project | Image:File
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Mumbai: Paving for the development of ‘Third Mumbai’ around the Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu, Maharashtra’s urban development department (UDD) issued two notifications on 4 March 2024, according to reports. 

The first notification involves handing over a significant area around MTHL to the MMRDA-led New Town Development Authority (NTDA) for development purposes, positively impacting the economic development and growth of the region. 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India's longest sea bridge, MTHL on January 11, bolstering connectivity between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai region.

Last year in August, the MMRDA had requested the state authorities to appoint it as the NTDA for the MTHL influence area which consists of 124 villages panning across 323.44 square km. 

Out of the 124 villages, 80 villages are from the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area, 33 villages from the Khopta New Town Notified Area, two villages from the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Plan, and nine villages from the Raigad Regional Plan, the notification said.

The appointed City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) as Special Planning Authority for the 80 villages of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area and 33 villages from the Khopta New Town Notified Area has been informed about the withdrawal of their powers, the notification said, according to reports. 

The second UD notification invited objections and suggestions to the removal of CIDCO and the appointment of the MMRDA-headed NTDA as the planning authority for Third Mumbai.

 

Published March 5th, 2024 at 17:00 IST

