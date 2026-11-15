Third Storm in a Row: After Arnab and Murasu, Cyclone Akvan Brewing Over Bay of Bengal, IMD Issues Alert

New Delhi: Close on the heels of Cyclones Arnab and Murasu, a third major weather system is brewing over the Bay of Bengal, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a fresh alert.

According to the weather agency, a well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal is steadily gaining strength and is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm—to be named Cyclone Akvan—by November 16.

The upcoming storm, whose name was contributed by Iran under the regional tropical cyclone naming convention, is forecast to move north-northwestwards across the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal.

Meteorological models suggest the system could strengthen further into a severe cyclonic storm around November 18, though its exact landfall trajectory remains under close observation.

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Under the influence of the developing system, adverse weather conditions are already predicted over the Andaman Sea, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, and large swathes of the Bay of Bengal.

Squally winds reaching 50 to 60 kmph—with gusts up to 70 kmph—are expected initially, intensifying to 65–80 kmph from November 17 for at least two days.

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Due to rough sea conditions, the IMD has issued an urgent advisory urging fishermen out at sea to return to the coast immediately and strictly avoid venturing into the waters over the next few days.

Meanwhile, authorities in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands have stepped up precautionary measures. Lieutenant Governor Dinesh Sharma assured residents that the local disaster management force, alongside the Army, Navy, and Air Force, has been placed on high alert to handle any emergency.

Cyclone Akvan marks an unusually active post-monsoon season in the basin. On October 28, Cyclone Arnab made landfall near Narasapur in Andhra Pradesh as a very severe cyclonic storm with winds up to 135 kmph, claiming at least six lives.

Just days later, on November 3, Cyclone Murasu crossed the southern Andhra Pradesh coast near Ongole with winds reaching 110 kmph, unleashing heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

With coastal communities still recovering from back-to-back storms, the IMD is continuously tracking Akvan’s path to provide timely updates for Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha.