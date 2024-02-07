Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 10:11 IST
THIS Ravan-Worshipping Village Embraces Lord Ram Ahead of Ayodhya Pran Pratishtha Event
The inhabitants of Ravana's ancestral village are ready to embrace Lord Ram on the auspicious day of the Pran Pratishtha event.
Noida: For the first time, a village in Greater Noida, that has traditionally worshipped Ravan since decades, is all set to welcome Lord Ram on January 22. Moving away from old traditions, residents of Bisrakh village will be consecrating the idols of Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Hanuman today. Bisrakh, located in Greater Noida West, is believed to be Ravana's ancestral place.
As the whole world celebrates Ram Mandir's grand opening, the inhabitants of Ravana's ancestral village are ready to embrace Lord Ram on the auspicious day of the Pran Pratishtha event. According to reports, the idols were brought from Rajasthan. The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony started from January 20 with the Kalash Yatra. Even the soil from Bisrakh's temple was sent for Bhumi Pujan, according to locals. Residents of Bisrakh have been worshipping Ravan as a devout devotee of Lord Shiva.
Today, the whole village has been decked up and a lot of spiritual and cultural programs have been lined up.
Published January 22nd, 2024 at 10:08 IST
