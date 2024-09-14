sb.scorecardresearch
  • Three Members of a Family Killed, Two Injured in Car-Jeep Collision in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Published 14:59 IST, September 14th 2024

Three Members of a Family Killed, Two Injured in Car-Jeep Collision in Rajasthan's Bikaner

Two men and an infant were killed while two women were injured when their car collided head-on with a pickup jeep in Rajasthan's Bikaner district

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Two men and an infant were killed while two women were injured when their car collided head-on with a pickup jeep in Rajasthan's Bikaner district | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
  • 1 min read
14:59 IST, September 14th 2024