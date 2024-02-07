Advertisement

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Police has nabbed three Rohingyas women, including two minors, from Jammu Railway Station for allegedly illegally entering India. One person who came to receive them has also been apprehended by Jammu Police and further investigation is underway.

Officials informed Republic that three Rohingya women were nabbed when they entered Jammu from the Railway Station along with the person who came to receive them. "Those nabbed have been identified as Sadiq Hussain and Safira Begum, while two others are said to be minors. Three women have entered India illegally without any valid documents while Sadiq has a UN identification card and was living in Jammu for five years," he added.

Officials further added that the angle of human trafficking is also being probed and minors are being questioned by the officials concerned.

Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested 18 Rohingyas from three districts of Jammu in December last year, as part of its major crackdown on Rohingyas and their supporters who managed to get 'Indian National' identification cards illegally with the help of locals. 13 were arrested in Kishtwar, 4 from Poonch and 1 from Rajouri. Police have also recovered Aadhaar cards, bank passbooks, revenue records that were acquired illegally by these Rohingyas with the help of locals.