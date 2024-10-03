sb.scorecardresearch
  • Three Students Injured in Fire at Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi, One Critical

Published 00:08 IST, October 4th 2024

Three Students Injured in Fire at Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi, One Critical

Three students were injured after a fire broke at a gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi district, with one of them suffering 90 per cent burns, police said on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three Students Injured in Fire at Gurukul in Rajasthan's Bundi, One Critical | Image: ANI
23:59 IST, October 3rd 2024