Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Anil Pandit Linked to Lawrence Bishnoi Gang, Was in Touch with Accused, Says Kota SP

Kota: Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Tejaswani Gautam on Monday said preliminary questioning of the accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff revealed that gangster Anil Pandit, who is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi, had been in contact with one of the accused, Rehan.

Gautam said the accused were travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express in a general compartment and planned to reach Delhi before fleeing to Nepal. She further said the Kota City Police detained the accused at the railway station while they were allegedly attempting to escape.

Addressing the press conference, Kota SP said, "Weapons have not been found yet. However, they will be interrogated to determine what they did with the weapons, and appropriate legal action will follow. They planned to escape to Nepal. The Kota City Police detained them at the railway station.”

Gautam said the weapons used in the firing had not yet been recovered. The accused would be questioned about the whereabouts of the weapons, and appropriate legal action would follow, she added. “Based on preliminary questioning, we got to know that Anil Pandit had been in contact with Rehan. Anil Pandit is linked to Lawrence Bishnoi...They were travelling on the Pune-Jaipur Express, in a general compartment. They planned to reach Delhi and then flee towards Nepal. The Mumbai Police have now arrived, and we are proceeding with the handover,” she further said.

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Gautam further said the three accused in the firing incident involving Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, identified as Rehan alias Sukka of Haryana, Hritik Kurmi alias Roshan of Bihar, and a minor, will be handed over to Mumbai Police. She said the police received information in the morning that the three primary suspects were travelling by train and were expected to arrive in Kota.

"...This morning, we received information, prompting us to activate our team. We learned that the three primary suspects involved in the firing were travelling by train and were due to arrive in Kota. Acting on this information, our team, within just 15 minutes, set a trap and thoroughly searched the entire train," she said.

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“Through this swift action by the Kota City Police, we have apprehended all three suspects responsible for the firing. We will soon hand the suspects over to the Mumbai Police. The names of these three individuals are: Rehan, alias Sukka, from Sonipat, Haryana; Hritik Kurmi, alias Roshan, from Begusarai, Bihar, who had been residing in Mumbai, Maharashtra, for the past few years; and one minor. We have apprehended and detained all three, and we will now hand them over to the Mumbai Police,” Gautam further said.