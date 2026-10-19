Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Mumbai Police File FIR Against 3 Unidentified Accused Under BNS, Arms Act

Mumbai: A case has been registered against three unidentified individuals in connection with the firing incident involving Bollywood star Tiger Shroff, son of veteran actor Jackie Shroff.

An FIR has been registered under Sections 109(1) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and Sections 3 and 25 of the Arms Act, as per Mumbai Police.

Police investigation is underway to establish the identity of the accused. Further details are awaited.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Mohit Garg, Tiger Shroff narrowly escaped injury after unidentified individuals opened fire as he was leaving the football club in his car at around 7 pm on Sunday.

Advertisement

Two people, including the actor's driver, sustained injuries in the incident that happened in Mumbai's Juhu area. The driver was reportedly struck by bullets, while the actor escaped without any gunshot injuries.

After news emerged that the actor was targeted in a shooting, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited his residence on Sunday night to enquire about his well-being and to assure him of the state government's support.

Advertisement

Photographs from Tiger Shroff's residence showed the actor with dressings on his shoulder and chest and a bandage on his right arm as he interacted with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Tiger's mother, Ayesha Shroff, was also present during the meeting.

After meeting the actor, Shinde spoke to reporters and condemned the firing incident. He said Tiger had sustained injuries to his hand caused by "gunpowder and shards of glass" and assured the family that the state government would take the necessary steps to ensure their safety.