Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Shooters Allegedly Warned to Flee After Faces Appeared on TV: Police Probe

Mumbai: The shooters accused of opening fire at Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s car in Mumbai allegedly received updates about the police investigation through phone calls and messages, with investigators suspecting that someone higher up the chain was monitoring television news coverage and alerting them after their faces appeared on screen.

According to police, one of the accused received a message warning him to leave the area after footage from the shooting and videos recorded by vloggers showed the suspects’ faces on television. The message reportedly read, “Tumhare chehre aa gaye hain, nikal jao waha se” (Your faces are out, get out of there).

Investigators suspect that the information helped the accused track the progress of the probe and alter their movements to evade arrest. However, the identity of the person allegedly relaying these updates remains under investigation.

The case is being probed amid suspicions of links between the attack and members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. Anil Pandit, who claims to be associated with the gang, has claimed responsibility for the firing in an unverified social media post.

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Shooters Remained In Touch With Handlers

Investigators are examining the communications between the three accused and their alleged handlers before and after the October 18 shooting in Mumbai’s Juhu area. Police suspect that the shooters were being guided remotely and that information about the investigation was passed on to them as news of the incident emerged.

The accused allegedly fled on a motorcycle after firing at Shroff’s car shortly after 7 pm. Police are investigating whether the person monitoring television reports was directly connected to the alleged handlers or was operating through an intermediary.

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The investigation has also focused on the use of internet-based calls and messaging applications, which suspects allegedly used to communicate while attempting to avoid detection. Investigators are examining recovered devices, photographs, videos and conversation records to establish the chain of communication.

The police are also trying to determine whether Anil Pandit or other alleged associates of the gang were involved in directing the shooters or passing on information during their escape.

Three Accused Arrested In Rajasthan

The three men accused of carrying out the firing - Phool Singh, 18, Rehan Rahisuddin Ansari, 18, and Rithik Mahto, 22 - were arrested in Rajasthan’s Kota on October 19, a day after the incident. They have been remanded in police custody until October 31.

Tiger escaped unhurt in the attack, while his driver and a vlogger were injured. Police have arrested 10 people in connection with the case so far.

Investigators are also examining CCTV footage from the area and tracing the movements of the accused before and after the shooting. The probe is looking into whether the location was surveyed in advance and whether the actor’s movements were monitored before the attack.

Police are further investigating the suspected roles of people who may have helped the shooters with logistics, communication or escape arrangements.

Bishnoi Gang Link Under Investigation

The alleged involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has emerged as a major line of investigation. Pandit, who has claimed responsibility for the attack, allegedly operates from the United States and has been linked by investigators to other targeted shootings and extortion cases.

Investigators were examining whether the attack was connected to the gang’s alleged threats against people associated with actor Salman Khan. The precise motive behind the firing at Shroff and the extent of involvement of the alleged handlers remain matters of investigation.

Investigators are also examining whether Tiger was the original target or whether the attack was planned after the accused were unable to reach another intended target. The police have not publicly established this theory as a confirmed finding.