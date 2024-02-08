Updated January 10th, 2024 at 11:28 IST
BREAKING | First Accused in 'TJ Joseph Hand-Chopping Case' Arrested From Kerala's Kannur
TJ Joseph Hand-Chopping Case: NIA nabbed Savad, the first accused in the sensational Proffessor TJ Joseph hand-chopping case, 13 years after the incident.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
TJ Joseph Hand-Chopping Case: In a massive breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday nabbed Savad Meerankutty, the first accused in the sensational Proffessor TJ Joseph hand-chopping case, 13 years after the incident. Probe agency's Fugitive Tracking Team raided a house in Mattannur and arrested the key accused. Last year, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Savad. According to reports, the accused has been absconding ever since the incident which happened on July 4, 2010.
This is breaking story. More details to follow.
Advertisement
Published January 10th, 2024 at 11:28 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.