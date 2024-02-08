Advertisement

TJ Joseph Hand-Chopping Case: In a massive breakthrough, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday nabbed Savad Meerankutty, the first accused in the sensational Proffessor TJ Joseph hand-chopping case, 13 years after the incident. Probe agency's Fugitive Tracking Team raided a house in Mattannur and arrested the key accused. Last year, the NIA had announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for information on Savad. According to reports, the accused has been absconding ever since the incident which happened on July 4, 2010.

This is breaking story. More details to follow.