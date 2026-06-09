TMC Calls CID Arrival at Mamata’s Residence ‘Vindictive Politics’; Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul Demands TMC Supremo’s Arrest

Kolkata: A team from the West Bengal Criminal Investigation Department (CID) reached the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on Tuesday, triggering sharp reactions from the party amid an ongoing probe into an alleged signature forgery case.

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh strongly condemned the development, describing the CID's visit as "vindictive politics" and an assault on democratic norms. Speaking to the media outside the residence, Ghosh noted that Banerjee was in Delhi attending an INDIA bloc meeting and other engagements.

"We condemn this. We are all law-abiding citizens. It is not right for democracy that CID and central forces are at Mamata Banerjee's residence while she is away in Delhi," Ghosh said. He added that he was not allowed inside and the party had no prior information about the purpose of the visit, suspecting political vendetta.

Banerjee had met Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi earlier on Tuesday.

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Probe Background

The CID action is linked to an alleged forgery case concerning the submission of a party resolution to the West Bengal Assembly Speaker regarding the appointment of opposition office bearers. The agency has formed a five-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the matter.

Last week, a CID team had also visited the residence of TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, who was asked to provide the original resolution copy. Abhishek Banerjee responded through his legal counsel.

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The controversy stems from a May 6 meeting where, according to a submitted resolution with signatures, 70 TMC MLAs were reportedly present. However, on May 27, two TMC MLAs, Ritabrata Banerjee and Sandipan Saha, complained to the Speaker, alleging that no such resolution on Leader of Opposition (LoP) selection was adopted on May 6. They claimed signatures were collected later on May 19 and that several appeared in block letters, terming the document "manufactured and fabricated."

The two MLAs were later suspended by TMC for anti-party activities. Following a complaint by the Principal Secretary of the Assembly, Hare Street Police Station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for cheating, forgery, and criminal conspiracy. The CID took over the investigation on May 28.

Bengal Minister Demands Arrest of Mamata

West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul welcomed the CID's move and demanded strict action against Mamata Banerjee. Speaking to ANI from Siliguri, Paul asserted that the development underscores the supremacy of the Constitution and the principle that no one is above the law.

"Mamata Banerjee, as an ex-Chief Minister, tolerated criminals, corruption, and whatnot for the last fifteen years. She never cared for the Constitution," Paul said. She accused Banerjee of "cheating" the people of Bengal and making remarks against constitutional institutions, central forces, the Prime Minister, and the President, and called for her to be "booked and arrested."

Paul further claimed that the TMC lacks ideology and is mired in corruption, syndicates, and neglect of women's safety, which she said is driving members away.

Rebel MPs and Party Turmoil

The developments come against the backdrop of significant internal unrest in the TMC following its defeat in the recent West Bengal Assembly elections, which resulted in the formation of the state's first BJP government under Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari.

Earlier, reports emerged of 20 TMC MPs writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla expressing their desire to support the NDA. Rebel TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar confirmed the move, signaling a potential major shift in West Bengal's political landscape.