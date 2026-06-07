TMC Councillor, Mohammad Jasimuddin, Arrested on POCSO Charges for Minor's Sexual Harassment

Kolkata: Bengal Police arrested Mohammad Jasimuddin, a Trinamool Congress councillor from Kolkata Municipal Corporation’s Ward 39 in the Jorasanko area, on Sunday afternoon for the alleged molestation and sexual harassment of a minor girl.

Jasimuddin was taken into custody from his residence after a prolonged standoff. Police and central forces had surrounded the house since early morning, but the councillor reportedly did not open the door. After nearly six hours, authorities called a locksmith, forced entry, and arrested him. The development has triggered tension in the locality, with Jasimuddin’s supporters protesting outside his house. BJP workers also gathered at the spot and pelted eggs at the councillor as he was being taken away in a police vehicle.

This arrest takes the total number of Trinamool Congress councillors from the KMC booked on various charges to eight since the change of government in the state.

According to police, a case has been registered against Jasimuddin under multiple sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Local sources said the councillor’s close associates were allegedly involved in harassing the girl three years ago, when she was a minor. The victim, now a college student, was reportedly harassed again on Saturday in the Kalabagan area and threatened to withdraw the earlier case.

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Following the fresh incident, the girl’s family filed a complaint at Jorasanko police station. One person close to Jasimuddin was arrested on Saturday night, and police have named five individuals, including the councillor, in the case.

Jasimuddin, who was earlier associated with the CPI(M), joined the Trinamool Congress ahead of the 2015 municipal elections. He won two consecutive terms on a Trinamool ticket from the ward and was considered close to former Jorasanko MLA Vivek Gupta, who did not receive a party ticket for the 2026 Assembly elections.

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As of now, no official statement has been issued by the Trinamool Congress on the arrest.