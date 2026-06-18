TMC Crisis Deepens As Former Treasurer Aroop Biswas Seeks Freeze On Party Bank Accounts Over Leadership Dispute

Kolkata (West Bengal): Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) treasurer Aroop Biswas has sought an immediate freeze on the operation of party bank accounts, citing an ongoing dispute over the authority and control of the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC), according to a letter addressed to the Manager of HDFC Bank's in Kolkata.

In the letter dated June 12, Biswas, identifying himself as the Treasurer of AITC, requested the bank to maintain the status quo and refrain from permitting any debit transactions or changes in operational mandates concerning the party's bank accounts until the dispute is resolved by the competent authority.

"At present, rival groups are claiming to be the legitimate representatives and office bearers of AITC, resulting in uncertainty regarding the authority of persons who may seek to operate the bank accounts maintained in the name of AITC," Biswas stated in the letter.

Seeking safeguards for party funds, he urged the bank to prevent any unauthorised withdrawals, transfers, encumbrances or other transactions. Biswas further claimed that a serious dispute had arisen regarding the authority, control and management of the party's affairs and assets.

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The letter also referred to what Biswas described as a substantial number of elected representatives having either left the party or openly revolted against the existing leadership, creating uncertainty over the legitimate leadership and control of the organisation.

Expressing concern over signed cheques allegedly already in circulation, Biswas wrote that there existed a "real and imminent risk of unauthorised transactions" being carried out through the account. He requested that no transactions be permitted until the dispute was duly resolved by the competent authority.

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"Urgent and immediate precautionary measures are therefore required, and I accordingly request that no transactions be permitted in the said account until the dispute is duly resolved by the competent authority," the letter said.

Reacting to the development, CPI(M) leader Mustafizur Rahman Rana alleged that all TMC bank accounts should be frozen.